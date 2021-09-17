Hunting changes become official
Two changes approved earlier this year by the Pennsylvania Game Commission now have become official. Hunters throughout most of the state’s Special Regulations Areas now may use straight-walled centerfire cartridges in addition to other lawful ammunition, and mentored hunters now may pursue waterfowl and bears, as well as other approved species, in open seasons.
Both changes were adopted by the Game Commission in July, and became official last week when they were published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
Straight-walled cartridges essentially are a short-range option for rifle shooters. They lose velocity quickly, but at their optimal ranges, can be highly-effective ammunition. In many states straight-walled cartridges have become an alternative in shotgun-only areas. Their limited range is similar to a rifled shotgun, inside 200 yards, but they often provide better accuracy and considerably less recoil, making their use an attractive option for smaller-framed hunters.
However, this new option does not apply throughout the entirety of the Special Regulations Areas. In all of Philadelphia County, and at Ridley Creek State Park in Delaware County and Tyler State Park in Bucks County, the hunting use of centerfire rifles continues to be prohibited, meaning centerfire straight-walled cartridges can’t be used there.
Special Regulations Areas include Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, as well as Ridley Creek and Tyler state parks during special controlled hunts.
— Pennsylvania Game Commission
Mentored hunting list expands
Opportunities for mentored hunters have expanded the list of species mentored hunters can hunt in open seasons to include rabbits, hares, ruffed grouse, mourning doves, bobwhite quail, pheasants, crows, squirrels, porcupines, woodchucks, coyotes, deer, waterfowl, bears and wild turkeys.
Mentored bear hunters ages 7 and older must purchase their own bear license. Those under age 7 must receive a valid bear license through transfer from an adult mentor.
All mentored hunters pursuing waterfowl need a Pennsylvania migratory bird license, in addition to their mentored hunting permit. Those mentored hunters ages 16 and older also need a federal duck stamp.
The amended regulation that brought about these opportunities also enables mentored hunters ages 7 and older to buy their own special spring turkey licenses, and allows those licenses to be transferred from their original holders to a mentored hunter under age 7.
— Pennsylvania Game Commission
Raptor status upgradedOne Pennsylvania raptor was placed on the state’s endangered-species list, while another previously classified as a threatened species was upgraded. The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners placed the northern goshawk on the state’s endangered-species list, and removed the peregrine falcon from the state’s threatened species list.
The adopted changes reflect the strikingly different population trends for goshawks and peregrines.
The northern goshawk, which in Pennsylvania is at the southern limits of its range in the Northeast, has experienced range contraction and a dramatic population decline in the past 20 years. Classifying the northern goshawk as an endangered species further protects it by limiting or delaying certain activities within northern goshawk breeding habitat during courtship and nesting seasons.
A large secretive raptor of mature, mixed forests, the northern goshawk is found in Pennsylvania’s northern tier and at high elevations across the state.
Meanwhile, the peregrine falcon, which was upgraded from endangered- to threatened-species status in 2019, has continued to see population increases. The recommendation for its upgrade was based on the Game Commission’s 2013-2022 Peregrine Falcon Management Plan, which establishes objectives for the species’ recovery that now have been achieved.
— Pennsylvania Game Commission
Digital licenses available{p class=”p1”}Pennsylvania hunters now may carry digital versions of their licenses, in place of paper licenses. Unlike Pennsylvania’s former hunting and furtaker licensing system, the new system, {span class=”s1”}HuntFishPA, is equipped to issue digital licenses. The Pennsylvania Game Commission earlier this year authorized hunters and trappers to carry digital licenses and permits, though paper harvest tags still must be carried and used in any season where harvests must be tagged.
Hunters and trappers who already have purchased their 2021-22 licenses can download PDF copies of their licenses and permits by logging in to their profile on HuntFishPA ({span class=”s1”}https://huntfish.pa.gov) and accessing their Purchase History.
Those who buy licenses now and in the future will be emailed a PDF version of their licenses, so long as they provide an email address in their profile. This applies whether they buy licenses online or at an issuing agent. All documents will be emailed, except for harvest tags.