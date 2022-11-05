The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th career goal to break Gordie Howe’s record for scoring with one team, but the Arizona Coyotes scored three times in the third period to rally for a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.
Flyers 2, Senators 1
OTTAWA, Ontario — Claude Giroux scored a milestone goal against his former team, but Philadelphia spoiled the celebration with a win over Ottawa.
Giroux’s goal was the 300th of his career. He has now scored a goal against every team in the NHL.
Zack MacEwen’s second-period goal held up as the winner, while Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers (6-3-2). Carter Hart was solid stopping 31 shots.
Kraken 3, Penguins 2
PITTSBURGH — Brandon Tanev scored the game-winning goal with 3:39 remaining, and Seattle beat Pittsburgh, sending the Penguins to their seventh straight loss.
Tanev took a pass from Yanni Gourde, and beat goaltender Tristan Jarry from point-blank range to snap a 2-all tie. It was Tanev’s first goal of the season, and it came against the team he played for from 2019-21.
The Kraken won their fourth straight.
Avalanche 5, Blue Jackets 1
TAMPERE, Finland — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and Colorado beat Columbus for a sweep of the NHL’s two-game series in Finland.
Red Wings 3, Islanders 0
DETROIT — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and Detroit stopped New York’s five-game win streak.
Jets 4, Blackhawks 0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for his second shutout of the season and 30th of his career as Winnipeg improved to 5-0-1 in its last six games.
Stars 6, Oilers 2
EDMONTON, Alberta — Jamie Benn scored three goals for his seventh career hat trick, and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as Dallas won its third straight.
Lightning 5, Sabres 3
TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix added his first NHL goal, and Tampa Bay beat Buffalo.
Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1
TORONTO — Auston Matthews’ second goal of the game came on a power play in the second period and lifted Toronto to a win over Boston, snapping the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak.
Golden Knights 6, Canadiens 4
MONTREAL — Reilly Smith scored two goals, and Vegas beat Montreal for its seventh straight win.