When we smile, we like to think we’re dazzling folks with our pearly whites — not teeth that have yellowed a shade or two. Fortunately, over-the-counter (OTC) teeth whitening products have been available for years, but are they effective?
They can be, to a degree, dentists say.
“Over the counter products can be effective, but are at a lower concentration than what is prescribed by a dentist,” said Dr. Natalie Stinton, Geisinger’s chair of the Department of Oral Medicine and Maxillofacial Surgery and the program director for the Pediatric Dental residency. “Whitening toothpastes typically are only stain removers, and have no actual bleaching effect on the teeth. Gels and rinses have minimal effect, because contact time seems to be an important factor in bleaching and those tend not to stay on the teeth for long enough. Whitening strips however can change the tooth shade.”
“OTC tooth whitening products in my experience are not that effective to achieve the bleaching effect that most patients are looking for,” said Dr. James Cope, of Selinsgrove Dental Arts. “The ingredients do not have the strength to achieve much color change. Some of them are effective in removing some surface staining on the teeth, but that is about all.”
One of the biggest problems with OTC whitening products is that people don’t understand the reasons teeth can be discolored. Sometimes whiteners will appear differently on different teeth.
“Teeth can vary in color for several reasons,” Cope said. “The canine tooth is usually a bit darker than the front teeth, so this could account for some variance in tooth shade. Teeth may also have restorations that alter the shade of the teeth and also affect how teeth will appear after bleaching. It is impossible to really say why teeth have varying shades without examining each tooth and evaluating how it may or may not react to a bleaching attempt.”
It is natural to have different tooth shades not only in the same mouth, but on the same tooth, Stinton said. Along with the canines at the corners of the mouth being naturally more yellow than the front teeth, the areas around the gum line are darker than the area near the biting surface of the tooth.
“Sometimes having one tooth a significantly different shade can be from a crown on it,” she said. “Although that either was mismatched or has stained over time, as some materials that are used to restore teeth stain at a different rate than the natural teeth around them.”
People also need to be alert to the fact that whitening products can affect their gums.
“Over-the-counter whiteners can result in sensitivity of the teeth and, if they touch the gums at all, irritation and peeling of the gums,” Stinton said. “It is important to use the products only as directed, and if sensitivity develops, to change how often you are using the whitener, and supplement it with a fluoride toothpaste.”
One of the biggest problems Cope sees with OTC whiteners is that patients are not satisfied with the results.
“Some patients report increased sensitivity in their teeth following the use of any type of bleaching agent,” he said. “This needs to be evaluated on an individual basis as to why this may be occurring.”
It’s always helpful to ask a dentist for guidance before starting an over-the-counter teeth whitening product. Stinton suggested looking for a product that has the longest contact time with the teeth, and the easiest way to customize it to the mouth. Cope typically doesn’t advise patients to even try using them
“They are essentially wasting their time and money,” he said.
People who opt to have their teeth whitened in a dentist’s office can discuss the method that will work best for their situation.
“In-office, same-day whitening by the dentist tends to only have a short-term effect,” Stinton said. “Longer-term, more predictable results, can be obtained if your dentists fabricates a whitening tray, which is custom fit to your mouth so the material only goes where it is supposed to, and stays in contact with the teeth longer when you wear it overnight.”
Those same trays can then be filled with a fluoride toothpaste if the patient is experiencing sensitivity from the whitening, she said.
Cope recommended that whitening should be done under the care and supervision of a dental professional so a proper clinical examination can be performed.
“This allows us to evaluate the health of the dentition and surrounding tissues for any active disease that needs treated prior to any bleaching procedure,” he said. “The dental professional is then able to customize the bleaching process with an appropriate product and bleaching strength. The whitening can be monitored and any post-op condition such as sensitivity can be treated accordingly for the patient’s comfort during the process.”
