NORTHUMBERLAND — Pennsylvania American Water will be performing booster station upgrades in the area of Northumberland and Point Township today.
The project will start at 8 a.m. and be completed by approximately 1 p.m.
Those residing in the affected area may experience discolored or cloudy water, low water pressure or no water. Repairs are expected to take five hours to complete. When water service is restored, customers may experience discolored water. If your water is discolored, run the cold water taps only, at the lowest level of the house for about three to five minutes until the water runs clear, according to PA American Water.
If you are a landlord and water service is in your name, please inform your tenants so they are aware of this impact to their water service, according to the company.
