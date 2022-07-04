Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.