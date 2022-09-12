HARRISBURG — The 2022 election for Pennsylvania governor is coming soon, and Spotlight PA wants to make sure you are prepared to make your choice.
The state’s governor wields a vast amount of power. They propose a yearly spending plan that sets the course for months of policy debates with the General Assembly on issues including education spending and taxes.
The governor also has the ability to sign into law or veto bills impacting abortion, guns, the minimum wage, health care, and more; holds vast executive powers that allow them to advance their agenda and appoint cabinet secretaries including the state’s top election official; and are the boss to tens of thousands of state employees from police troopers to environmental inspectors.
Five gubernatorial candidates will be on the Nov. 8 ballot, alongside their party’s candidate for lieutenant governor.
Continue reading for brief biographies for the candidates as well as donor information from the beginning of 2021 through June 6, 2022.
Then we break down where the top two candidates stand on the issues.
The candidates
n Doug Mastriano, Republican
The retired Army colonel from Franklin County has spent the majority of his career in the military, becoming an elected official in 2019 when he joined the state Senate.
Mastriano has rejected interview requests from most mainstream media outlets, and has consistently blocked reporters from gaining access to his campaign stops. On his official website for the state Senate, however, Mastriano features a long list of military accomplishments — although his campaign did not respond to a request for discharge papers that provide military service information, including a person’s last duty assignment and rank, military education and specialty, and decorations and medals. Candidates for public office routinely make that record public.
On his official government website, Mastriano details a lengthy military career that includes extensive overseas service, including in Iraq and Afghanistan. He later taught at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle.
As a freshman senator, he rapidly rose to prominence in the months after the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pennsylvania. He became one of the most vocal critics of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s use of executive powers to impose mitigation measures, including g statewide masking orders and business shutdowns. Mastriano also sharply criticized a waiver program for businesses to remain open — a program that was later found by the state’s top auditor to be inconsistent and unfair.
Mastriano also became the legislature’s lead defender of former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of widespread election fraud.
He was at the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and has been subpoenaed by the congressional committee investigating the deadly attack. He briefly appeared before the committee in August but cut the interview short.
Among other things, his attorney is fighting the terms of Mastriano’s appearance there.
On Sept. 1, Mastriano sued the committee, challenging its authority to conduct what he called “compelled depositions.”
Mastriano’s running mate is state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso (R., Allegheny), a former Oakmont borough council member who beat the top state House Democrat in 2020 to come to Harrisburg.
n Josh Shapiro, Democrat
Pennsylvania’s current attorney general, Shapiro has spent most of his professional career in government or public office.
He got his start in the 1990s in Washington, D.C., where he worked for a member of Congress and two U.S. senators. In 2004, he was elected to Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives, where he served four terms — or eight years — representing parts of Montgomery County in the Philadelphia suburbs.
In 2011, he was elected to Montgomery County’s Board of Commissioners, where he served until his successful 2016 run for attorney general. He is now in his second term as the state’s top prosecutor.
Critics say he is fiercely ambitious, and that the governor’s job for him is merely a stepping stone to even higher office. Still, during his time in public office, Shapiro has shown a penchant for compromise and dealmaking. It is a trait that will be necessary for any Democratic governor to navigate the Capitol, where the legislature is now under Republican control.
As attorney general, he has touted his record investigating the role of pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors in the nation’s opioid crisis, and prosecuting some natural gas companies.
However, the landmark national opioid settlement negotiated by Shapiro and other attorneys general across the country initially faced legal pushback from top Philadelphia leaders, including the city’s district attorney, Larry Krasner. Krasner sued the Attorney General’s office over the deal, saying it delivered only a fraction of the money the city deserved. That and a separate lawsuit by Pittsburgh’s district attorney were eventually dismissed by a state appellate court.
Shapiro’s office made international headlines for a scathing grand jury report on child sexual abuse and its coverup in nearly every Roman Catholic diocese in Pennsylvania. But after weeks of intense negotiations, Shapiro and a bipartisan group of lawmakers and advocates were unable to secure a highly anticipated vote on legislation sought by survivors.
His running mate is state Rep. Austin Davis (D., Allegheny), a former aide to Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald first elected to Harrisburg in 2018.
n Christina DiGiulio, Green Party
DiGiulio is a former analytical chemist for the U.S. Department of Defense and a vocal opponent of the Mariner East pipeline system. She co-founded Watchdogs of Southeastern Pennsylvania, a group that documents the harms of oil and gas infrastructure, and the Better Path Coalition, an alliance of pro-renewable energy organizations.
Digiulio’s platform includes banning fracking, providing more tax incentives for renewable energy instead of fossil fuels, decriminalizing marijuana, implementing ranked-choice voting, and passing a constitutional amendment that would allow for a graduated income tax.
Her running mate is Michael Badges-Canning, a Butler County environmental activist and perennial Green Party candidate.
n Matt Hackenburg, Libertarian
Hackenburg is a computer engineer from Northampton County. A former member of the Army National Guard, he argues that states should have the ability to nullify federal laws they disagree with, including passing laws that prevent guard members from being deployed overseas without a declaration of war and encouraging the use of precious metals and cryptocurrency instead of the U.S. dollar. He also supports rolling back public education and opposes public health mandates, gun laws, and taxes.
n Joe Soloski, Keystone Party
Soloski is a public accountant and Centre County resident. He ran his own accounting firm for 30 years in the Pittsburgh area, and he’s worked as a comptroller and financial analyst for other companies. Soloski’s platform calls for limiting government spending, keeping the minimum wage as is, reducing corporate taxes, and decriminalizing recreational cannabis. He previously ran as a Libertarian for state office in 2018 and 2020.
His running mate is York County resident Nicole Shultz, a business owner.
Click here to read much more about each of these candidates and their positions on issues.