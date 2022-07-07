HARRISBURG — A final budget proposal unveiled Thursday afternoon by House Republicans calls for a combined spending plan exceeding $45.2 billion for the Pennsylvania’s general fund and its remaining federal pandemic relief money.
Under the proposal, the general fund would total $42.7 billion in addition to $2.4 billion in emergency funding — a combined 2.9% increase above the 2021-22 spending plan.
The plan is buoyed by a record year for state revenue. The Department of Revenue reported that Pennsylvania ended 2021-22 with $48.1 billion in general fund collections, $5.6 billion above estimate.
Highlights from the plan include a $1.5 billion increase, or 11.1%, on education including an additional $525 million in basic education subsidies and an additional $125 million to the state’s Level Up program, which provides supplemental funding to the state’s 100 poorest schools. That program would rise to $225 million in the proposal.
The Educational Improvement Tax Credit would grow by 45% to reach $405 million, and recently approved regulations on charter schools would be repealed, according to the House proposal.
Approximately $2.1 billion would be saved in the state’s Rainy Day Fund, raising its total to $5 billion. Another $3.6 billion would be preserved in the general fund for use in future budgets.
Pennsylvania’s first child care tax credit would be created under the plan, equal to 30% of the federal credit. Property tax and rent rebates for seniors would be enhanced 70%, a one-time-only enhancement, and additional funds would be directed to the LIHEAP program.
The Corporate Net Income Tax rate would drop from the current 9.99% to 8.99% in 2022-23 and fall by 0.5% annually to reach 4.99%.
The budget proposal calls for Pennsylvania State Police to train two new cadet classes, which House Republicans estimate would add up to an additional 200 troopers. There’s also $7.7 million for mobile video and body cameras. Local law enforcement would see a share of $135 million in one-time federal relief funds via support grants. Another $50 million in federal relief funds would go toward gun violence investigation and prosecution grants.
There are additional increases for local emergency medical services, nursing homes, environmental initiatives, election security and more.
The state appropriations committee unanimously moved the budget to the House floor. A formal vote hasn’t yet occurred and the proposal remains just that, for now.
The budget deadline expired on June 30 and the state has been operating without a new budget ever since.