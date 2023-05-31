DANVILLE — PA Pets Inc., located in Bloomsburg, received an $800 grant from the Community Giving Foundation that will support spaying/neutering of homeless cats in the greater Danville area over the next year.
PA Pets (Prevent Excess Through Sterilization) focuses its efforts on the issue of pet overpopulation, according to its website.
“We believe that spaying and neutering animals is getting directly to the source of the sad problem of unwanted and homeless animals,” the site says. “We feel like we are taking control of a problem rather than dealing with it after it happens as rescues must do.”
Their feral cat program directs energy toward spaying and neutering stray, barn and feral cats. The project is built on the idea that high-volume sterilization will be the most effective solution to the overpopulation problem.
The PA Feral Cat TNR Program provides financial assistance to volunteers to trap, neuter and return homeless cats to prevent uncontrolled breeding, according to a press release.
“TNR is the most humane and effective program proven to reduce the breeding and resulting litters of kittens born to outside/homeless cats, only to die of starvation, disease, injuries, predators and freezing to death in the winter,” Jo Wright, vice president of PA Pets Inc., said in a press release.
More people are trying to help cats in these unfortunate situations, Wright said.
“It’s for the poor cats who are eating out of dumpsters,” she said. “People have become compassionate and want to help them.”
Lois Hess, president of PA Pets Inc., said volunteers are essential to the organization. “Our volunteers are the backbone of this organization, and they ensure that we can accomplish our mission in so many ways,” she said.
Wright explained PA Pets offers programs for volunteers based on income. Spay/neuter applications and information on the project can be found at pennsylvaniapets.org.
PA Pets Inc. was founded in 1987 and launched the Feral Cat TNR Program 11 years ago. Since then, it has raised funds to spay/neuter 8,660 outside cats.
“We want to keep the cats from multiplying. We don’t want them out there starving,” Wright said.
Those interested in volunteering with the organization can call PA Pets at 570-784-5520 or visit the PA Pets Thrift Store at 203 East 5th St. in Bloomsburg.