The Daily Item
WILLIAMSPORT — Williamsport Country Club will host the third Pennsylvania Senior Open on today and Tuesday.
The Championship conducted by the Pennsylvania Golf Association is open to all male professional and amateur Golfers age 50 years and older who are members of a Pennsylvania Golf Club, and have a handicap index no higher than 7.4. Residency is not a requirement for professionals who are employed at a PAGA Member Club.
Williamsport Country Club, located in Williamsport has hosted USGA Open local qualifying four times, the last was in 2010. It has hosted local qualifying for the Pennsylvania Amateur Championship and also hosted the 2002 Pennsylvania Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship. It is home to Pennsylvania’s oldest Better Ball of Partner’s Invitational Championship held each July.
The tournament will be contested over 36 holes of stroke play at the Par 71 Lycoming County layout. The player returning the lowest 36-hole score will be awarded the title of Open Champion and his name engraved on the Senior Open Trophy.