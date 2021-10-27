JOHNSTOWN — Six chamber of commerce professionals, including Christopher Berleth, of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, earned PACP’s distinguished service awards from Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals (PACP) during the 2021 PACP Chamber Professionals & Leadership Conference held recently in Johnstown.
Each year, the organization recognizes chamber professionals who have served any five-year increment in chamber management.
To qualify, candidates must have been in full-time chamber or chamber-sponsored affiliate management for at least five years, must now be serving in chamber management in Pennsylvania, and must have been a PACP member for at least three consecutive years.
PACP’s Service Awards are meant to promote and recognize outstanding chamber service not only to the individual’s community but also to their professional association. The following chamber professionals were recognized for their service:
35 Years of Service: Tracy Becker, Clarion Area Chamber
20 Years of Service : Kristin Di Lullo, The Main Line Chamber
10 Years of Service: Vern Squier, The Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County
5 Years of Service: Christopher Berleth, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber; Veronica Boyd, The Main Line Chamber; Melissa Shainline, TriCounty Area Chamber
The PACP has also announced its 2022 Officers and Board of Directors who will take office on Jan. 1, 2022:
Officers : Chair, Fred Gaffney, Columbia Montour Chamber; Chair-Elect, Tracy Becker, Clarion Area Chamber; Treasurer/Corporate Secretary, Brian Schill, Peters Township Chamber; Immediate Past Chair, Kellie Goodman Shaffer, Bedford County Chamber
Board of Directors: Ron Aldom, Somerset County Chamber; Jodi August, Greater DuBois Chamber; Chris Berleth, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber; George Book, West Shore Chamber; Lindsay Griffin, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber; Alex Halper, PA Chamber; Steven Hunsberger, Indian Valley Chamber; Michelle Kreutzer, Pittsburgh Airport Area Chamber; Christa Lundy, Meadville Area Chamber; Gina Suydam, Wyoming County Chamber; Dan Taylor, African American Chamber of Western PA
Board members serve in a volunteer leadership role for a specified term, developing and leading the annual Plan of Action to assist in the enhancement of quality education in professional and organizational development to its members. Key events for PACP include the annual Chamber Professionals & Leadership Conference, Chamber Day in Harrisburg, and ongoing professional development webinars and programs.