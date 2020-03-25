Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: March 27 is known as National Paella Day. This chicken paella recipe gave our family a taste of culture in Spain, where it’s considered the national dish.
Next time we make it, I would add a little less of the smoked paprika. I felt like it overpowered the flavors of the other ingredients.
We chose to use chicken for this version of paella, but you could easily substitute or add shrimp or chorizo. I also wouldn’t mind adding cooked carrots or corn.
Paella typically has more varieties of seafood, but since I’m not a fan of seafood, we made the simpler version with just chicken thighs. This is a good recipe to get picky eaters out of their comfort zone and try something new and foreign.
Vanessa: Paella is one of the dishes that stirs my emotions when I think of it. It was my first meal as an international student in Spain. I was surrounded by other students and educators in a restaurant and completely nervous. I couldn’t wait to dive right into the most popular dish in the country until the biggest pan of rice and seafood that I’d ever seen arrived on the table, with dozens of shrimp eyes looking at me. The paella included full shrimp. Today as we recreated this dish as closely as we could with ingredients that were still in stock at the supermarket, I reflected on my memory and was taken back to that day.
We left out the shrimp, as well as the other seafood and meats, but we were able to include the saffron, which adds color and a distinct aroma to this dish.
Saffron is one of the most precious spices in the world. It comes from a flower called the saffron crocus, which is grown in Spain. It’s expensive to purchase because each of these flowers only produces three red threads (stigmas) of saffron, and it blooms for only one week each year. It takes about 1,000 flowers to produce just one ounce of saffron.
If you aren’t able to locate saffron, try substituting tumeric.
This dish is a fantastic one-pan meal, and is relatively inexpensive to make, less the saffron.
We had almost all of the ingredients already on hand in the freezer and pantry. So if you find yourself playing a round of “What can I make with the ingredients I have on hand,” then this paella recipe can be altered very easily. You won’t even mind the cleanup since the prep work is fairly contained to just a few ingredients and simple measurements of others.
Chicken Paella
4 chicken thighs (boneless, skinless, cut into cubes)
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
4 tbsp. oil
2 tsp smoked paprika
1/2 onion, finely chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
4 garlic cloves, pressed
3 1/3 cups chicken broth
2 cups rice
1 cup frozen green peas
pinch of saffron
Heat 3 tbsp. oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat, add the chicken, paprika, salt and pepper. Brown the chicken on all sides, then remove from the pan and set aside.
Lower the heat to medium, add 1 tbsp. oil and saute the onion and bell pepper until softened, about 3-4 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant.
Add the chicken broth and bring the liquid to a boil on med/high heat. Stir in the rice and saffron. The rice should be covered in liquid. Add the browned chicken pieces.
Lower the heat and cover with a piece of foil. Cook the paella without stirring for 20 minutes. When the liquid has all been absorbed, add the peas. Mix all together and serve.