...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following
areas, Bedford, Blair, Columbia, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon,
Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northern Centre, Northern Clinton,
Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Snyder, Southern Centre,
Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan and Union.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms will train
northeast across the same locations through the rest of
today, and last into tonight. Some of these showers and
storms will move slowly and produce heavy downpours. Many
areas will have multiple showers and thunderstorms late today
and tonight, introducing the possibility of flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
