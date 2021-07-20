BEYER, Aaron R., 47, Sunbury

CHRISTMAN, Floyd E., 93, Lewisburg

DEMAREST, H. Nelson Jr., 82, Milton

DIEFFENDERFER, Hazel, 102, Lewisburg

HOWELL, Patsy L., 80, Mount Pleasant Mills

MOYER, Gertrude, 93, Northumberland

WATSON, Danny, 74, Montoursville

