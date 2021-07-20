Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. High 78F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 21, 2021 @ 2:02 am
Serving the Central Susquehanna Valley Since 1937
BEYER, Aaron R., 47, Sunbury
CHRISTMAN, Floyd E., 93, Lewisburg
DEMAREST, H. Nelson Jr., 82, Milton
DIEFFENDERFER, Hazel, 102, Lewisburg
HOWELL, Patsy L., 80, Mount Pleasant Mills
MOYER, Gertrude, 93, Northumberland
WATSON, Danny, 74, Montoursville
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.