...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Little additional snow
accumulations, and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Montour, Northumberland, Columbia and Schuylkill
Counties.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heavy snow has moved out and only
patchy drizzle and light snow is expected. Temperatures are
rising above freezing, and should rise a couple more degrees
overnight. Pockets of sub-freezing air coupled with the drizzle
will still pose a threat to make light accumulations of ice for
a few more hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow
covered roads and limited visibility.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
&&