Page A1 Apr 27, 2021 11 hrs ago GAHRES, John L.,82, DalmatiaPRENTISS, Rita M.,84, TurbotvillePURSELL, Franklin R.,86, Milton WALTER, Eugene L.,81, FreeburgWILLIAMS, Joseph S.,86, Derry TownshipWORKMAN, George L. Jr.,92, Lewisburg Tags Dalmatia Walter Eugene L. John L. Derry Rita M. Joseph S. George L. Jr. Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries WORKMAN JR., George Sep 10, 1928 - Apr 26, 2021 PURSELL, Franklin Apr 6, 1935 - Apr 26, 2021 PRENTISS, Rita Mar 14, 1937 - Apr 25, 2021 Walter, Eugene GAHRES, John Dec 14, 2020 WILLIAMS, Joseph May 23, 1934 - Apr 25, 2021 KELLER, Ronald Jul 30, 1943 - Apr 23, 2021 BOGLE, Dorothy Jul 25, 1944 - Apr 24, 2021 MITCHELL, Henry Feb 21, 1946 - Apr 24, 2021 KERR, Frances May 15, 1931 - Apr 22, 2021 Trending Recipes Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints