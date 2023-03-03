Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia and Schuylkill Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines, leading to power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice amounts will be highest in the higher terrain. Winds will increase this evening as temperatures warm above freezing. Lingering ice on trees and powerlines may increase the risk for power outages as winds increase. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&