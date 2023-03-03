...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet
accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Southern Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia
and Schuylkill Counties.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds
could cause damage to trees and power lines, leading to power
outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice amounts will be highest in the higher
terrain. Winds will increase this evening as temperatures warm
above freezing. Lingering ice on trees and powerlines may
increase the risk for power outages as winds increase.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow
covered roads and limited visibility.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
&&