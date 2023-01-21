...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 3 AM EST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...A several to 8 hour period of snow, then some lighter
mixed precipitation or light freezing rain Sunday night near and
to the south of Interstate 80. Total snow accumulations of 1 to
3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Snowfall could
be around 4 inches across the highest terrain near and to the
Northeast of the Williamsport and Lock Haven areas.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to 3 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A 1 to 2 hour delay in the changeover to
mixed precipitation Sunday evening could add another inch or so
to the snowfall totals.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
&&