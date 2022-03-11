Snow will taper off and end during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. High 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 5 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on Saturday.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 5 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light rain will develop and gradually turn
to snow well after midnight. The snow will be heaviest between
5 AM EST and noon, but lighter snow may continue for the rest of
the day on Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant
winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
