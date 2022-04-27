...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For tonight for the Freeze Warning, widespread freezing
temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s are expected. For
Thursday night for the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tonight, some of the urban centers and
larger towns may not dip to freezing, but a majority of the
area should freeze up for at least an hour. Many areas may
again get down to freezing Thursday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could
damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should
be brought inside.
The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State
College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web
at weather.gov/ctp.
&&
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 037 Tioga, 041 Northern
Lycoming, 042 Sullivan, 046 Southern Lycoming, 049 Union, 050
Snyder, 051 Montour, 052 Northumberland, 053 Columbia, 057
Dauphin, 058 Schuylkill, 059 Lebanon, 065 York and 066
Lancaster.
* TIMING...Friday morning through Friday evening.
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...Around 50.
* IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions possible. Increased
risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread. Prescribed burns
may get out of control.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low
relative humidity and dry fuels. A Red Flag Warning may be
issued.
For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions,
and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For tonight for the Freeze Warning, widespread freezing
temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s are expected. For
Thursday night for the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tonight, some of the urban centers and
larger towns may not dip to freezing, but a majority of the
area should freeze up for at least an hour. Many areas may
again get down to freezing Thursday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could
damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should
be brought inside.
The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State
College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web
at weather.gov/ctp.
&&