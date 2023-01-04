HARHART, Thomas M., 73, Mount Pleasant Mills

MILLER, Dale O., 80, Groveland, Calif.

OCKER, Martha K., Sunbury

PLANK, Hazel O., 96, Westfield

SHIVELY, Rose L., 77, Dewart

SPATZ, Suzanne M., 89, Richfield

YAKUBICK, Paul J., 67, New Berlin

Tags

Trending Video