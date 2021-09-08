Page A1 Sep 8, 2021 9 hrs ago BOWER, Dale V., 90, Loyalsock TownshipDEWART, Lewis, 91, Northumberland McCLURE, Elizabeth, 90, LewisburgMcKEE, George R. Jr., 92, Northumberland Tags Dale V. Township Dewart Northumberland Lewis George R. Jr. A1 Elizabeth Page Loyalsock Township Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries MCCLURE, Elizabeth Apr 14, 1931 - Sep 6, 2021 MCKEE JR., George Jul 25, 1929 - Sep 8, 2021 DEWART, Lewis Dec 21, 1929 - Sep 4, 2021 DERR, Charles Dec 17, 1969 - Aug 30, 2021 DONATO, Genine Jan 20, 1963 - Sep 5, 2021 THOMAS, Charles Sep 6, 2021 Bower, Dale BRADY, Michael Sep 27, 1936 - Sep 4, 2021 HERBERT, Richard Dec 2, 1936 - Sep 5, 2021 LAMB, Vincent Nov 25, 1949 - Sep 6, 2021 Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints