Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning. Remaining cloudy in the afternoon. Morning high of 42F with temps falling sharply to near 10. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO
7 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills of 15 to 25 below zero are
expected. Frequent wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph late Friday
morning through Friday night. Snow showers and icy roads are
likely to accompany an arctic cold front Friday morning.
* WHERE...Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Southern Clinton
and Southern Lycoming Counties.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes. Treacherous driving conditions
are likely Friday morning. Isolated power outages are possible
Friday due to the strong winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow
covered roads and limited visibility.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
Limit time outside. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear
a hat and gloves. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if
precautions are not taken.
Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at
weather.gov/winter.
The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State
College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web
at weather.gov/ctp.
&&