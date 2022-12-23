...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 20 to 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Limit time outside. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear
a hat and gloves. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if
precautions are not taken.
