...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has upgraded
the earlier Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert to a Code RED Air Quality
Alert for all of central Pennsylvania through midnight tonight.
A Code RED air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations
may be unhealthy for some members of the general public. Everyone
may experience health effects, but members of sensitive groups
including young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory
problems may experience more serious health impacts.
For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles,
visit www.airnow.gov.