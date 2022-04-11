Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 12, 2022 @ 12:36 am
BROSCIOUS, David C., 96, Selinsgrove
DAUBERMAN, Erlene M., 79, Selinsgrove
LLOYD, Betty E.,
83, Mifflinburg
REICHNER, Lisa R., 55, Mount Carmel
SHULTZ, Shirley L., 97, Selinsgrove
SNYDER, Darwin E., 102, Dornsife
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.