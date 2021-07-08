Page A1 Jul 8, 2021 10 hrs ago BEAVER, George F., 88, DornsifeKEISTER, Kenneth E., 87, MiddleburgKRAMER, Annetta M., 77, NorthumberlandMOYER, Joan, 74, Freeburg PFLEEGOR, Mildred M., 89, MiltonRINE, Viola, 88, DanvilleSMILLIE, Barbara E., 80, Selinsgrove Tags Keister Viola Kenneth E. A1 Mildred M. Barbara E. Danville George F. Joan Annetta M. Page Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries KRAMER, Annetta May 27, 1944 - Jul 5, 2021 MOYER, Joan Nov 2, 1946 - Jul 7, 2021 BEAVER, George Jul 3, 1933 - Jul 7, 2021 PFLEEGOR, Mildred Mar 16, 1932 - Jul 7, 2021 RINE, Viola Jun 28, 1933 - Jul 7, 2021 KEISTER, Kenneth May 21, 1934 - Jul 6, 2021 SMILLIE, Barbara Sep 22, 1940 - Jul 6, 2021 BOGART, Mary Feb 20, 1921 - Jul 5, 2021 KRON, Peggy Dec 25, 1939 - Jul 6, 2021 Foust, Wilbur Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints