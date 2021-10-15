BECK, Audrey J.,
81, Watsontown
HAAS, Linda E.,
66, Rush Township
KREISHER, Vera L., 84, Mifflinburg
ROMIG, Benny J., 60, Mifflinburg
SAMPSELL, Kenneth D., 97, Mifflinburg
TROUP, Carol E.,
84, Selinsgrove
TROUTMAN- MILLER, Betty L.,
85, Mifflinburg
Updated: October 15, 2021 @ 11:18 pm