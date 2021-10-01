Page A1 Oct 1, 2021 11 hrs ago ANDERSON, Neill R., 87, LewisburgCOLLINS, James W., 73, WatsontownHELFRICK, Edward W., 93, Elysburg MAURER, Robert E., 83, MifflinburgTUFTS, Margaret A., 81, Lewisburg Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries HERMAN, Roger Oct 19, 1954 - Sep 30, 2021 ANDERSON, Neill Oct 2, 1933 - Sep 29, 2021 Collins, James MAURER, Robert Mar 17, 1938 - Sep 29, 2021 TUFTS, Margaret Jan 27, 1940 - Sep 29, 2021 BARNER, Kenneth Feb 12, 1942 - Sep 29, 2021 ALLEN, Carolyn Mar 23, 1942 - Sep 29, 2021 WYNN, Doris Jun 7, 1955 - Sep 28, 2021 NEVEL, Geoffrey May 31, 1931 - Sep 28, 2021 SHUCK, Dick Mar 27, 1939 - Sep 29, 2021 Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints