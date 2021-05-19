Page A1 May 19, 2021 8 hrs ago EBRIGHT, Pauline M., 89, MillersburgMARKS, Brandon P., 37, Sunbury PAYSON, Frances J., 82, State CollegeRISHEL, Paulette I., 76, Northumberland Tags Brandon P. Frances J. Paulette I. A1 State College Northumberland Page Pauline M. Payson Ebright Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries EBRIGHT, Pauline Oct 23, 1931 - May 16, 2021 PAYSON, Frances May 22, 1938 - May 19, 2021 RISHEL, Paulette Mar 5, 1945 - May 16, 2021 TANNER, David Aug 20, 1955 - May 10, 2021 KUNKEL, Carolyn May 17, 2021 MENSCH, Nancy Feb 20, 1939 - May 17, 2021 Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints