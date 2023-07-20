BROWN, Dave, 70, White Deer

BROUSE, Frances P., 84, Sunbury

EDDOWES, Jean B., 78, Oconee County, Ga.

NUGENT, Margaret, 70, Lewisburg

REITZ, Ruby E.,

86, Klingerstown

TAYLOR, Mary M., 89, Watsontown

VINT, William S.,

77, Middleburg

Tags

Trending Video