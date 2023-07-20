The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Columbia County in central Pennsylvania...
Eastern Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania...
Montour County in central Pennsylvania...
Northwestern Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania...
Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania...
Northeastern Union County in central Pennsylvania...
* Until midnight EDT.
* At 1112 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Grover to Kettle Creek Gorge to near Lairdsville to
Hughesville to Muncy, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
Lairdsville and Muncy Valley around 1120 PM EDT.
Biggertown, Iola and Eyers Grove around 1130 PM EDT.
Rohrsburg, Waller and Central around 1140 PM EDT.
Berwick around 1150 PM EDT.
Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include
Turbotville, Lime Ridge, Eagles Mere, Washingtonville and
Orangeville.
For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the
Mile Run and Nescopek exits, specifically from mile markers 206 to
247.
This includes Interstate 180 from mile markers 1 to 18.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 528 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY
FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA
BEDFORD BLAIR CAMBRIA
CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON
COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND FRANKLIN
FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA
LYCOMING MIFFLIN MONTOUR
NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY SNYDER
SOMERSET SULLIVAN TIOGA
UNION
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTOONA, BEDFORD, BERWICK,
BLOOMSBURG, CARLISLE, CHAMBERSBURG, CLEARFIELD, DANVILLE, DUBOIS,
HUNTINGDON, JOHNSTOWN, LAPORTE, LEWISBURG, LEWISTOWN, LOCK HAVEN,
MANSFIELD, MCCONNELLSBURG, MIFFLINTOWN, MOUNT UNION, NEWPORT,
RENOVO, SELINSGROVE, SHAMOKIN, SOMERSET, STATE COLLEGE, SUNBURY,
WAYNESBORO, WELLSBORO, AND WILLIAMSPORT.