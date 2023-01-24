...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility
will make travel very difficult. Gusty winds and heavy wet
snow may result in downed trees and power outages. Snow will
transition to mixed precipitation during the afternoon and
evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
