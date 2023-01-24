Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility will make travel very difficult. Gusty winds and heavy wet snow may result in downed trees and power outages. Snow will transition to mixed precipitation during the afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&