...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following
areas, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Columbia, Fulton, Huntingdon,
Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northern Centre, Northern Clinton,
Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Snyder, Somerset, Southern
Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and
Union.
* WHEN...From 5 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Localized heavy rainfall between 1 and 3 inches is possible
over a short duration and could result in isolated flash
flooding this evening into tonight.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&