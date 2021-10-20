BOWSER, Faith L., 59, Beaver Springs

CRISSINGER, Debra A., 65, Erdman

KLINGLER, John S., 89, New Berlin

SALSMAN, Stanley C., 57, Lewisburg

SHETTERLY, Jacquelyn H., 65, Middleburg

TROUTMAN, Rev. Clair R., 88, McAlisterville

