...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following
areas, Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata,
Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland,
Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga,
Union and York.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur first in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Very heavy rainfall is expected from thunderstorms on Sunday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&