DAVIS, Rosanna C.,

94, Watsontown

HOFFMAN, Gene N., 83, Selinsgrove

HUMMEL, Paul L., 92, Sunbury

LEISENRING, Nancy P., 75, Winfield

MILLER, Elmer W., 86, Selinsgrove

MOOK, Russell E.,

73, Watsontown

POLISKA, Kay M.,

62, Montoursville

Tags

Trending Video