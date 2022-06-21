Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Rain likely. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: June 22, 2022 @ 12:04 am
DAY, Irene, Maryland
GINGRICH, Lawrence A. Jr., 88, Freeburg
HAYWARD, Elizabeth J. Fortner, 90, Philadelphia
SMITH, Gary G., 72, Lewisburg
WORMALD, William, 79, Trevorton
