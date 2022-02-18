...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday. The strongest winds will
occur during the afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down, resulting in isolated power
outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers and squalls will move
through the area during the late morning and early afternoon,
possibly resulting in hazardous travel conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind.
The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State
College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web
at weather.gov/ctp.
&&