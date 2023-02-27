...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in the valleys with 2 to 4
inches on the higher ground. Ice accumulations of around one
tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will start as a brief period
of rain or rain and wet snow mix, then shortly afterward there
will be a mix with or transition to wet snow and sleet in all
areas. The heaviest precipitation rates will be during the
evening and first half of the night. This is when the heaviest
sleet and snow accumulations will occur. Precipitation type is
expected to vary widely and change frequently during the storm.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
&&