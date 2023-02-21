...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 3 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. A light glaze of ice is
likely, especially over the higher elevations. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of a half inch or less.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 8 AM to 3 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Untreated roads and sidewalks could be slippery.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
&&