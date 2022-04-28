...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR THE SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, NORTH CENTRAL
MOUNTAINS AND WESTERN POCONOS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 037 Tioga, 041 Northern
Lycoming, 042 Sullivan, 046 Southern Lycoming, 049 Union, 050
Snyder, 051 Montour, 052 Northumberland, 053 Columbia, 057
Dauphin, 058 Schuylkill, 059 Lebanon, 065 York and 066
Lancaster.
* TIMING...Friday morning through Friday evening.
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 40s.
* IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are possible.
Increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread. Prescribed
burns may get out of control.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low
relative humidity and dry fuels. A Red Flag Warning may be
issued.
For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions,
and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire.
&&