Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 12:23 am
ENGLEMAN, Shirley E., 87, Milton
KROPA, Frederick H., 82, Northumberland
LOWERY, Donald W., 84, Newtown Square
SCHREFFLER, Esther E., 96, Mifflinburg
WARNER, Eileen M., 83, Camp Hill
