...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM
EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Light mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of less than an inch and ice accumulations
of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The light mixed precipitation is most
likely to begin around 8 am in State College and Gettysburg,
around 9 am in Harrisburg, and around 10 am in Williamsport and
Mansfield.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
&&