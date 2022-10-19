...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as around 30 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Valley locations and sheltered areas will
probably experience the coldest temperatures. This will likely
bring an end to the growing season.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could
damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should
be brought inside.
The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State
College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web
at weather.gov/ctp.
