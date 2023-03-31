...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 2 AM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to 2 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind.
The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
