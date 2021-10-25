Page A1 Oct 25, 2021 10 hrs ago IEZZI, Heather L., 40, NorthumberlandNOTESTINE, John H. Jr., 73, Kulpmont STYERS, Esther M., 90, MifflinburgVALLATI, Harvey L. Jr., 63, Port Trevorton Tags Heather L. Esther M. A1 Harvey L. Jr. Northumberland Page John H. Jr. Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries NOTESTINE JR., John Jul 11, 1948 - Oct 23, 2021 STYERS, Esther May 28, 1931 - Oct 24, 2021 IEZZI, Heather Jun 20, 1981 - Oct 22, 2021 Vallati Jr., Harvey SAUDER, Samuel F. SCHAFFNER JR., Dale R. MILLER, Herman May 20, 1957 - Oct 21, 2021 ZDUN, Richard Jun 9, 1925 - Oct 21, 2021 DOUTHAT, Howard Feb 8, 1961 - Oct 20, 2021 HACKENBERG, Dennis May 9, 1948 - Oct 20, 2021 Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints