...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following
counties, Montour and Northumberland.
* WHEN...Until 200 AM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1255 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory
area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Milton, Danville, Riverside, Montandon, Mechanicsville,
Mooresburg, McEwensville and Washingtonville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
