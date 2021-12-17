BOATWRIGHT, Mary F., 90, Milton
GREENLAND, Lorenah M., 88, Pennsylvania Furnace
HOOVER, Levi T., infant, Port Trevorton
KELLER, Frank R., 81, Sunbury
ZECHMAN, Mabel M., 97, Middleburg
Updated: December 17, 2021 @ 11:38 pm