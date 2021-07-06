FLOCK, Josephine W., 97, Lewisburg
HASSINGER, Audrey D., 91, Sunbury
HOUTZ, Susan J., 68, Middleburg
KERSTETTER, Mary E., 97, Kunkletown
LESSMAN, Ira H., 89, Selinsgrove
REICH, Norman L., 79, Beavertown
VAN DYKE, Glen T., 76, Mifflinburg
Updated: July 7, 2021 @ 2:02 am