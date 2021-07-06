FLOCK, Josephine W., 97, Lewisburg

HASSINGER, Audrey D., 91, Sunbury

HOUTZ, Susan J., 68, Middleburg

KERSTETTER, Mary E., 97, Kunkletown

LESSMAN, Ira H., 89, Selinsgrove

REICH, Norman L., 79, Beavertown

VAN DYKE, Glen T., 76, Mifflinburg

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you