...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following
counties, Centre, Clinton, Huntingdon, Lycoming, Mifflin,
Northumberland, Sullivan and Union.
* WHEN...Until 145 AM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over
roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1032 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
showers and embedded thunderstorms. Up to 1.5 inches of rain
have already fallen with additional clusters of heavy
rainfall approaching from the Central Mountains.
- Another 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Williamsport, Lock Haven, Montoursville, Jersey Shore,
Carroll, Woodward, Boalsburg, Lamar, Zion, Mill Hall,
Montgomery, Milroy, Avis, Dunnstown, Flemington, Centre Hall,
Duboistown, Castanea, Millheim and Aaronsburg.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&