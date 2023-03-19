A judge’s desk is about three feet deep, but what a difference it makes when someone goes from being a lawyer in front of it to the judge behind it. In 2016, when the Honorable Paige Rosini made that change, she became the first female judge in Northumberland County. This year she also became the county’s first female president judge, a position that carries increased administrative duties.
A daughter of the late Northumberland County Judge and District Attorney James J. Rosini, Paige Rosini grew up watching her father in action.
“When I was little I would be in the courthouse quite often and watching the goings-on, so I always found it interesting. It’s not like on TV where people are screaming and yelling,” she said, adding with a laugh, “Most of the time.”
A Lourdes Regional High School alum, Rosini graduated from Boston College and, in 1995, Pennsylvania State University Dickinson School of Law.
Not surprisingly, her father remains one of her biggest influences, but she was also inspired by her hardworking family, including her grandparents and her mother, Pat Rosini, who worked with Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging.
Ultimately, Paige Rosini found the law provided her with the opportunity to help people, whether with divorce cases, custody cases or even something as simple as real estate transfers.
“Not all of it was exciting, but at the end of the day, that’s what you’re doing, helping people,” she said.
Rosini began her career in private practice with her father. Then she became an assistant public defender in both Northumberland and Columbia Counties. In that job, she learned that most people don’t set out to break the law … too many times they’re affected by drugs, alcohol and mental health issues.
“Probably one of the things I learned is to really look closer at what’s going on. Ask a lot of questions,” she said. “And that’s not just with the criminals, that’s also with a lot of our juveniles. You really don’t know what’s going on in somebody’s life, and once you get those answers you can make better decisions.”
The first day she presided over a case as a judge rather than as an attorney she looked out from behind that big desk, saw her co-workers smiling at her and took a deep breath to steady herself.
“The first time it was nerve-wracking, but fortunately it was something I was familiar with, so I got into the swing of it pretty quickly,” she said. “But I’m still learning every day. I don’t get up there and think, ‘Oh, I’m a hundred percent right and everybody has to listen to me.’ I’m not like that. I’ll listen to everybody, and we go and research. I don’t assume that I know the answers.”
Tina Jansen, a friend since high school, said that Rosini’s parents instilled in her a dedication to public service. Jansen helped Rosini campaign for the judge’s position and noted there wasn’t one person she contacted who was hesitant about Rosini’s election.
Jansen added. “She had such support and such a following.”
She recalled that after Judge James Rosini’s death, Paige took over some of his law cases, including an elderly client who passed away leaving behind a dog named Max, whom Paige adopted.
“It was just such an endearing thing to do. She gave him the best home,” Jansen said. “She’s phenomenal. She has integrity and intelligence. I feel blessed to call her a friend.”
Characteristics of a judge
During court cases, judges must remain neutral, even if people sometimes do not.
“People are upset. They might not act like they would normally act, and I have to kind of remember, this is a courtroom and a lot of people never go into a courtroom. So they’re nervous, they’re upset, they’re emotional,” Rosini said. “All I can do is the best with the information I have. I don’t have a crystal ball.”
For truly horrifying cases, Rosini said she and her co-workers find comfort in each other.
“It’s stressful, it’s depressing, it’s sad,” she said. “I’m lucky I have friends here that experience the same things and can kind of vent. and then you come in the next day and start fresh and try to not think about those things.”
Maryellen Engle, a longtime court reporter, has worked with both Rosinis.
“To see a woman take the oath (to become a judge)...it was overwhelming to me,” Engle said. “Paige is very compassionate and very fair. She is very thorough in her decisions. She doesn’t do anything in haste. She thinks things out.”
Rosini also destresses by traveling and taking magazine-worthy photos. Fun fact: growing up, she harbored ideas of becoming a National Geographic photographer. She also, surprisingly, enjoys unwinding by watching true crime TV shows, always curious as to how other legal professionals handle cases.
She appreciates presiding over a variety of caseloads and researching to find answers supported by the law.
“It’s almost like being a detective. I just like the challenge,” she said. “And I like the people I work with. I’m very lucky. We have a good crew of people here, and a lot of them have been here a long time and know what they’re doing and are good at what they do.”
She also loves “the happy days” like presiding over marriages or finalizing adoptions and having families celebrate with balloons.
“Those are the days that make the more challenging days worthwhile,” she said. “It’s not all doom and gloom here. We have some happy things happen.”
Her advice to other women entering the legal field: “Don’t let people make you doubt yourself,” she said. “If you feel it’s right and you’re putting in the work, just do what you need to do. Stand your ground.”
